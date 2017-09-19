Montana ski resort webcams

Stay up to date on the snow at our Montana ski resorts!
The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is seeing some changes. Sheriff Mike Linder said there are openings for six new detention officers.
Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
Laurel High School just donated all the money from their homecoming budget for fire relief in Montana.
Two people are dead this morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus right outside of Glasgow. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 this morning when a pickup crossed the center line slamming head-on into the bus. The crash happened at US Highway 2 at mile marker 526. The bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck were both killed. Bob Connors, Superintendent of the Glasgow Public School, said this w...
Laurel High School just donated all the money from their homecoming budget for fire relief in Montana.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
MetraPark announces classic rock legend Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is coming to Billings.
School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck has informed members of the Billings School Board that he will resign at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. KULR-8 has a reporter at tonight's school board meeting will have more on this story at 10. ?
No, you're not seeing things.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.
They say the young male grizzly was repeatedly involved in conflicts with people.
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.
