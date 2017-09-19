Montana ski resort webcams

Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.

Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.

Wyoming Hunters will be able to take wolves again. October 1st will start the first wolf hunting season in the Cowboy state since 2013. Hunters took 43 wolves in the state’s first modern wolf hunt in 2012. Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department cut the next year’s quota. Only 23 wolves were killed then. The state’s large carnivore biologist Dan Thompson said the upcoming wolf season will be a lot like the 2012-2013 seasons. He said, “We will use ...

16 years ago a terrorist attack rocked the United States killing nearly 3,000 people. It seems everyone has a story from 9/11. KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli lived in the DC metro area at the time. Melissa was a first grader at the time who's uncle was working in the Pentagon. Melissa spoke with her uncle, Bob Panek, and he shared his story. Bob Panek said, "At the time I was working for the Navy at the Pentagon as a Deputy Director in the budget office for the Navy. Where my partic...