MSU wants steer donations for Steer-a-Year program

A program at Montana State University is helping mold the state's next generation of beef producers.

MSU's Steer-a-Year program is focused on training students in all aspects of the beef industry, from anatomy to production.

This year they're asking for steer donations to give students hands-on experience.

During the year, students will provide daily care for steers donated by Montanans. The steers will then be sold in the spring, and profits from the the sales fund students' activities in the College of Agriculture.

Approximately 22 students are enrolled in the Steer-A-Year course this year, according to instructor Hannah DelCurto. Last year, MSU Culinary Services purchased 13,000 pounds of beef from Steer-A-Year, which will be served in MSU’s Miller Dining Commons and at other university events this year.

If you are interested in donating a steer, you can do so between October 30th and November 17th.

Ideally, steers should weigh 500-800 pounds, be weaned and healthy and healed from castration and dehorning before arriving at MSU. Transportation and brand inspection paperwork is requested as well.

For more information about the Steer-A-Year program, contact DelCurto at 994-3752 or hannah.delcurto@montana.edu.