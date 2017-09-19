Yellowstone County Detention Facility looking for new officers

The Yellowstone County Detention Facility is seeing some changes. Sheriff Mike Linder said there are openings for six new detention officers.

With the addition of the 148 bed unit at the detention facility, Linder said they'll need the extra manpower.

Linder said although there are six openings at the detention facility, he's not sure how many jobs they are hiring for. Part of the problem is, each new officer must go to the academy within a year after they are hired, so the academy also has to have openings.

Another change we might see is due to budget cuts. Because of the 10-percent budget cuts to state agencies Linder said the detention facility may see some cutbacks as well. One area that could see a major change is in the Billings Crime Lab.

The cuts may cause the lab, which just opened last year, to shut down.

Linder said it's hard to say how this could affect the jail, but it will affect Billings in other ways.

"This won't affect us just right here in Billings, this will have an effect far reaching into Eastern Montana," Linder said. "Sheriff's and coroners that have to send bodies for examination or autopsies will be forced to send them all the way to Missoula instead of sending them right here to Billings. And with the numbers we do here in Billings we will have the same problem. If we don't have a medical examiner here, we would be shipping bodies to Missoula as well. If they do do this, it will have a pretty severe impact on us."