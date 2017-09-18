Your health: Recommendations for teens getting tattoos, piercings

Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.

Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs.

Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.

The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm, only to be rounded up by sheriff's deputies.

The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.

Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...