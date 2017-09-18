Your health: Recommendations for teens getting tattoos, piercing - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Your health: Recommendations for teens getting tattoos, piercings

By CNN

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference. On tattoos, stress that they really are permanent... it's something they could later regret, and many employers may frown upon visible tattoos in the workplace. Researchers say many adolescents may overestimate the effectiveness of tattoo removal. It also stressed, know the local regulations about who can legally do a tattoo or piercing. The main point of the report... talk to your child.

