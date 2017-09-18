Terry Bouck resigning as superintendent of SD2

School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck has informed members of the Billings School Board that he will resign at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Tears filled the eyes of several board members Monday night as Terry Bouck, nicknamed "Super Terry" by some of his colleagues, announced his resignation.

The board members reminisced about the successes Billings Public Schools has seen since Bouck took the superintendent seat six years ago.

Bouck mentions how the district has tackled overcrowded classrooms, created a facilities master plan, and opened up two new middle schools.

In his resignation letter, Bouck said:

"The time has come for me to focus on my own family and to allow someone else to continue moving forward with our work."

Board members say they plan to post terry Bouk's job at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

?