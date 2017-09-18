Budget cuts may shut down new crime lab in Billings

Nearly half of Americans have plans to make a big purchase this year. According to a study released today by Bankrate.com, 49%of Americans said they were very likely to make a considerable purchase, such as an airline ticket, furniture, a television, a smart phone, a computer or a large home appliance before year's end.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises teens and their parents to find out if a salon is regulated by the state and practices infection control. It says that navel piercings take the longest to fully heal, up to nine months. On how early is too early to have your child's ears pierced, wait until the child voices a preference.
Laurel High School just donated all the money from their homecoming budget for fire relief in Montana.
The state of Montana is facing a quarter billion dollar budget deficit as state revenue has fallen far short of expectations.
MetraPark announces classic rock legend Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is coming to Billings.
A Billings man is charged with felony criminal endangerment after firing his AR-15 at three boys who threw eggs at his house.
School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck has informed members of the Billings School Board that he will resign at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. KULR-8 has a reporter at tonight's school board meeting will have more on this story at 10. ?
Schools in Flathead County will be open tomorrow, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
