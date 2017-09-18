Super 8 Plays of the Week 9/18

Number 8: A pair from this weekend's college volleyball ranks. MSU Billing's Alexa Smith with the backwards set over the net against Alaska Anchorage. Then Rocky Mountain College's Natalie Hilderman does the same, but with one hand against University of Providence.

Number 7: Cutbank's Jaxon Ray uses a strong stiff arm to push himself past defenders on his way to the endzone versus Harlem.

Number 6: A pair from West-Skyview boy's soccer match. First a one handed save by Skyview's Zach Hamler, then a corner kick leading to a header for West's Paul Ashmore brings home a goal for the Golden Bears.

Number 5: Great Falls Central's Matt Mendenhall takes the kickoff 70 yards to the house versus Choteau.

Number 4: Billings Central's Ben Voss with the pick-6 for one of his three first half touchdowns versus Hardin.

Number 3: Laurel's Noah Gunther takes the handoff and throws it to Deklan Harper for the touchdown against Livingston.

Number 2: A pair of lucky catches. First Lewistown's Wesley Jameson collects the tipped Miles City pass for the interception, then Capital's Connor McCarvel follows the tipped pass from Matt Culpon to haul in the ball against Skyview.

Number 1: Ennis' Tanner Wood refuses to go down with every move in the book as he scores the touchdown versus DGS.