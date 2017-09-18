Classic rock legend Bob Seger coming to Billings

MetraPark announces classic rock legend Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is coming to Billings.

The concert is set for November 13 at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

Bob Seger’s GREATEST HITS album was certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units sold in the U.S. earlier this year. In 2015, Bob Seger was honored with Billboard’s “Legend of Live” award at the 12th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards for his significant and lasting impact on the touring industry.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Reserved seat ticket prices are $55, $75, $95, and the "golden circle" is $110.

You can buy your tickets at here or the Rimrock Auto Arena Box Office.

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer ripped through a two-hour, 21-song set

with the kind of gusto and glee that acts half his age can only dream about.”

- Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette, 8/31/17