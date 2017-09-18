Police need help finding missing Montana man

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

He was reportedly last seen Thursday night in Libby around 10 p.m. wearing a black long sleeved Rob Zombie T-shirt, black slacks and black tennis shoes. He is 6'4" and 172 lbs. He has sandy blonde hair and a scorpion tattoo.

You're asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office with any information.