Crowd Surfing 9/17 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Crowd Surfing 9/17

Posted: Updated:

With the weather getting colder, things look a bit different for our local football games, as we take a look at during this week's Crowd Surfing.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Crowd Surfing 9/17

    Crowd Surfing 9/17

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:56:47 GMT
    With the weather getting colder, things look a bit different for our local football games, as we take a look at during this week's Crowd Surfing.
    With the weather getting colder, things look a bit different for our local football games, as we take a look at during this week's Crowd Surfing.

  • Carroll Football Beats MSU-Northern At Home

    Carroll Football Beats MSU-Northern At Home

    Sunday, September 17 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-09-18 03:57:53 GMT

    Carroll College hosted Montana State-Northern at Nelson Stadium on Saturday in a battle of 0-2 football teams. 

    Carroll College hosted Montana State-Northern at Nelson Stadium on Saturday in a battle of 0-2 football teams. 

  • Rocky's Upset Bid Over #5 Montana Tech Comes Up Short

    Rocky's Upset Bid Over #5 Montana Tech Comes Up Short

    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-09-17 04:50:18 GMT

    The Battlin' Bears came into the second half down 20-0, but outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the second half.

    The Battlin' Bears came into the second half down 20-0, but outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the second half.

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Crowd Surfing 9/17

    Crowd Surfing 9/17

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:56:47 GMT
    With the weather getting colder, things look a bit different for our local football games, as we take a look at during this week's Crowd Surfing.
    With the weather getting colder, things look a bit different for our local football games, as we take a look at during this week's Crowd Surfing.

  • Pettis propels Huskies to 48-16 win over Fresno State

    Pettis propels Huskies to 48-16 win over Fresno State

    Photo: Twitter/ @UW_FootballPhoto: Twitter/ @UW_Football

    Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday night

    Dante Pettis had four touchdowns including an NCAA record-tying eighth punt return touchdowns of his career, and No. 6 Washington finished off the undercard of its schedule with a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday night

  • Rocky's Upset Bid Over #5 Montana Tech Comes Up Short

    Rocky's Upset Bid Over #5 Montana Tech Comes Up Short

    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-09-17 04:50:18 GMT

    The Battlin' Bears came into the second half down 20-0, but outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the second half.

    The Battlin' Bears came into the second half down 20-0, but outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the second half.

    •   