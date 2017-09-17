Senator Ankney says settlement agreement for Colstrip is not enough

Puget Sound Energy made a settlement agreement to pay a minimum amount of ten million dollars for a community transition fund to help Colstrip and Rosebud County communities.
Schools in Flathead County will be open tomorrow, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day.
Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday.
Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months.
Schools in Flathead County will be open tomorrow, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day.
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.
A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday.
