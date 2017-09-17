Flathead County schools open tomorrow with strong police presenc - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Flathead County schools open tomorrow with strong police presence

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
WHITEFISH, Mont. -

Schools in Flathead County will be open Monday for teachers, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day. Students will return to school on Tuesday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement saying both local and federal agencies have been working around the clock to identify and determine the location of the cyber terrorist.

Saturday, the suspect began to contact small groups of parents with "disturbing, graphic, personalized threats."

However, Sheriff Chuck Curry said there is no information that suggests the suspect is in the Flathead County area. He said the suspect could be anywhere in the world, hiding behind a keyboard.

Law enforcement said the safety of students is a paramount concern and focus...and officers will be assisting schools with security assessments Monday.

Law enforcement will continue to have a strong presence in the schools until the suspect is apprehended, or until the threats are discredited. 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Flathead County schools open tomorrow with strong police presence

    Flathead County schools open tomorrow with strong police presence

    Sunday, September 17 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-09-18 01:00:51 GMT

    Schools in Flathead County will be open tomorrow, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day.

    Schools in Flathead County will be open tomorrow, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day.

  • Equifax Chief Information and Security Officer retire

    Equifax Chief Information and Security Officer retire

    Sunday, September 17 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-09-17 19:58:57 GMT

    Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday. 

    Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday. 

  • Pentagon says transgender service members can re-enlist

    Pentagon says transgender service members can re-enlist

    Sunday, September 17 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-09-17 19:43:42 GMT

    Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs. 

    Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana wildfires: Rain and snow help but won't end season

    Montana wildfires: Rain and snow help but won't end season

    Saturday, September 16 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-09-16 18:42:37 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months. 

  • Cyber Terrorist now reaching out to students and families in Flathead County

    Cyber Terrorist now reaching out to students and families in Flathead County

    Saturday, September 16 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-09-16 22:38:32 GMT
    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now calling the threatening text messages received this week a case of cyber terrorism.     The Columbia Falls Police Department has sent out a release stating the cyber terrorist is now reaching out to parents and students in hopes to "continue his barrage of digital fear mongering." The release said the suspect hacked the school district # 6 server and gained access to the phone numbers of staff and students. The de...
    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now calling the threatening text messages received this week a case of cyber terrorism.     The Columbia Falls Police Department has sent out a release stating the cyber terrorist is now reaching out to parents and students in hopes to "continue his barrage of digital fear mongering." The release said the suspect hacked the school district # 6 server and gained access to the phone numbers of staff and students. The de...

  • Flathead County schools open tomorrow with strong police presence

    Flathead County schools open tomorrow with strong police presence

    Sunday, September 17 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-09-18 01:00:51 GMT

    Schools in Flathead County will be open tomorrow, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day.

    Schools in Flathead County will be open tomorrow, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day.

  • Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-09-12 14:38:40 GMT

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

  • American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    Friday, September 15 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:28:26 GMT
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....

  • A costly win for Montana, beat Savannah State 56-3

    A costly win for Montana, beat Savannah State 56-3

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:44:25 GMT

    A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula.  Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...

    A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula.  Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...

  • Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights

    Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:53:43 GMT

    An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.

    An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.

  • Equifax Chief Information and Security Officer retire

    Equifax Chief Information and Security Officer retire

    Sunday, September 17 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-09-17 19:58:57 GMT

    Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday. 

    Equifax's Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer are retiring. The company announced their retirements Friday. 