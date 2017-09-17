Flathead County schools open tomorrow with strong police presence

Schools in Flathead County will be open Monday for teachers, with strong law enforcement presence throughout the day. Students will return to school on Tuesday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement saying both local and federal agencies have been working around the clock to identify and determine the location of the cyber terrorist.

Saturday, the suspect began to contact small groups of parents with "disturbing, graphic, personalized threats."

However, Sheriff Chuck Curry said there is no information that suggests the suspect is in the Flathead County area. He said the suspect could be anywhere in the world, hiding behind a keyboard.

Law enforcement said the safety of students is a paramount concern and focus...and officers will be assisting schools with security assessments Monday.

Law enforcement will continue to have a strong presence in the schools until the suspect is apprehended, or until the threats are discredited.