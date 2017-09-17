Equifax Chief Information and Security Officer retire

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now calling the threatening text messages received this week a case of cyber terrorism. The Columbia Falls Police Department has sent out a release stating the cyber terrorist is now reaching out to parents and students in hopes to "continue his barrage of digital fear mongering." The release said the suspect hacked the school district # 6 server and gained access to the phone numbers of staff and students. The de...

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now calling the threatening text messages received this week a case of cyber terrorism. The Columbia Falls Police Department has sent out a release stating the cyber terrorist is now reaching out to parents and students in hopes to "continue his barrage of digital fear mongering." The release said the suspect hacked the school district # 6 server and gained access to the phone numbers of staff and students. The de...

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now calling the threatening text messages received this week a case of cyber terrorism. The Columbia Falls Police Department has sent out a release stating the cyber terrorist is now reaching out to parents and students in hopes to "continue his barrage of digital fear mongering." The release said the suspect hacked the school district # 6 server and gained access to the phone numbers of staff and students. The de...

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now calling the threatening text messages received this week a case of cyber terrorism. The Columbia Falls Police Department has sent out a release stating the cyber terrorist is now reaching out to parents and students in hopes to "continue his barrage of digital fear mongering." The release said the suspect hacked the school district # 6 server and gained access to the phone numbers of staff and students. The de...

BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.

BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.

A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...

A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...

Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....