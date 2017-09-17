Pentagon says transgender service members can re-enlist

Transgender service members who are already enlisted will be allowed to stay in the military for now. President trump banned recruiting new transgender service members last month, citing medical costs.

The military then created a panel to review how to implement that decision.

But the pentagon now says that transgender troops whose terms of service end during the review will be allowed to re-enlist.

Trump's ban did not specifically say what would happen to transgender troops who are already in uniform.

The ban created a backlash, with a bi-partisan group of senators pushing a legislation to protect transgender troops.

Those service members have been allowed to serve openly since June last year.