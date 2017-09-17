Rocky's Upset Bid Over #5 Montana Tech Comes Up Short

To say things started off rough for the Rocky Mountain College football team against #5 Montana Tech is an understatement. On the Orediggers opening play from scrimmage, quarterback Quinn McQueary tossed a 75 yard touchdown to Dion Williams to make it a 7-0 contest just 30 seconds into the game. The rest of the first half didn't go much better. McQueary ran in a pair of touchdowns to make it 20-0 Tech at the half.

Rocky came out punching in the second half, however. Mason Melby earned a pair of touchdowns on the ground as the Battlin' Bears outscored the Diggers 28-14 in the final 30 minutes, but ultimately a first down for Tech on a 3rd and 9 in the final minutes prevented the chance for the Bears to complete their comeback. Rocky will look to rebound next week during their Homecoming game when they host the College of Idaho.