Cyber Terrorist now reaching out to students and families in Flathead County

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is now calling the threatening text messages received this week a case of cyber terrorism.

The Columbia Falls Police Department has sent out a release stating the cyber terrorist is now reaching out to parents and students in hopes to "continue his barrage of digital fear mongering."

The release said the suspect hacked the school district # 6 server and gained access to the phone numbers of staff and students.

The department said there is still no immediate threat to the community.

Police are asking if you receive a text or phone call from a number you do not recognize, to notify authorities immediately.

Police ask you not to engage.