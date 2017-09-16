Cyber Terrorist now reaching out to students and families in Flathead County

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months.
Evacuation warnings in Glacier National Park caused by the Sprague fire have been lifted Saturday morning.
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying?
