Montana wildfires: Rain and snow help but won't end season

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months.

While the change in weather is welcome, it brings its own challenges for the crews fighting dozens of fires burning in drought-stricken Montana.

Fire information officer Mike Cole says crews on a large fire near Seeley Lake were working Friday to remove hoses, pumps and anything else they didn't need on the line because it was going to freeze.

It's a marked change for a fire that has burned 243 square miles since late July, led to evacuation orders, a delay to the start of the school year and choked the valley with hazardous air quality for weeks on end.

Snow fell on a fire near Lincoln on Friday.

