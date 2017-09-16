Suspect arrested in London subway attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months.
Evacuation warnings in Glacier National Park caused by the Sprague fire have been lifted Saturday morning.
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
Evacuation warnings in Glacier National Park caused by the Sprague fire have been lifted Saturday morning.
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm, only to be rounded up by sheriff's deputies.
The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.
Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated. Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time.
The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.
Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Extra sleeping bags, heaters, coats and long underwear are sought-after commodities on Montana fire lines after rain, snow and cold replaced heat and smoke following about two rainless months.
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying?
