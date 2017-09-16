Sperry Chalet being protected from winter - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
West Glacier -

Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather.
    
The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure.
    
The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. Other buildings in the complex, including a dining hall, survived the fire.
    
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has ordered an independent investigation into the incident and expedited the inspection of the remaining structure.
    
Zinke says in a statement issued Friday that rebuilding the Sperry building is one of his top priorities.
    
The work to protect the burned site is being funded by donations to the Glacier National Park Conservancy.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:49:17 GMT

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

  • How to put an end to bullying

    How to put an end to bullying

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-16 02:35:28 GMT

    With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying? 

    With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying? 

  • American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    Friday, September 15 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:28:26 GMT
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:49:17 GMT

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

  • How to put an end to bullying

    How to put an end to bullying

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-16 02:35:28 GMT

    With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying? 

    With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying? 

  • Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community

    Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community

    Friday, September 15 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:00:34 GMT

    Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.

    Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:49:17 GMT

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

  • Monument to 'Star-Spangled Banner' writer defaced

    Monument to 'Star-Spangled Banner' writer defaced

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:24:16 GMT

    The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

    The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

  • Help! Help! There's a kangaroo loose on Highway L

    Help! Help! There's a kangaroo loose on Highway L

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:02:31 GMT

    It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm, only to be rounded up by sheriff's deputies.

    It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm, only to be rounded up by sheriff's deputies.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    Friday, September 15 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:28:26 GMT
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....

  • Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-09-12 14:38:40 GMT

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

  • Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights

    Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:53:43 GMT

    An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.

    An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.

  • LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic

    LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:43:45 GMT

    A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for. 

    A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for. 

  • Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:26:32 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

  • Motive still a mystery for man held in slaying of his 3 kids

    Motive still a mystery for man held in slaying of his 3 kids

    Friday, September 15 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-09-16 00:09:00 GMT
    Police say 911 calls came too late to save three children found slain inside a California apartment.
    Police say 911 calls came too late to save three children found slain inside a California apartment.

  • Mother "Theresa" takes a stroll

    Mother "Theresa" takes a stroll

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-09-15 16:51:35 GMT
    Running can be hard enough by itself, right?  Try running while pushing three kids in a stroller. That's what Theresa Pitts from Kalispell is doing with her children.  She has 8 kids and wanted to run for health and stress relief, but needed to be with her kids. "In order to do this with any consistency i realized i had to bring my kids along with me, " Theresa Pitts, Montana Half Marathon runner, said.  "As I did that I realized this is just a wonder...
    Running can be hard enough by itself, right?  Try running while pushing three kids in a stroller. That's what Theresa Pitts from Kalispell is doing with her children.  She has 8 kids and wanted to run for health and stress relief, but needed to be with her kids. "In order to do this with any consistency i realized i had to bring my kids along with me, " Theresa Pitts, Montana Half Marathon runner, said.  "As I did that I realized this is just a wonder...

  • Judge enters not guilty plea in deputy's death

    Judge enters not guilty plea in deputy's death

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:04:10 GMT

    Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore. 

    Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore. 

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:49:17 GMT

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

    Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31. 

  • Campsite raiding Yellowstone grizzly bear captured, killed

    Campsite raiding Yellowstone grizzly bear captured, killed

    Thursday, September 14 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-09-14 19:13:32 GMT

    A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.

    A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.

  • Yellowstone kills aggressive bear near Heart Lake

    Yellowstone kills aggressive bear near Heart Lake

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:55:22 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    They say the young male grizzly was repeatedly involved in conflicts with people.  

    They say the young male grizzly was repeatedly involved in conflicts with people.  

    •   