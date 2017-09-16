Sperry Chalet being protected from winter

Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying?
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
With some of the confusion following the school closures in the northwest portion of our state we wanted to have a better idea of how our area's largest school district prepares for these emergency situations.
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm, only to be rounded up by sheriff's deputies.
The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.
Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated. Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time.
The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.
Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Work is being done to help protect what remains of a fire damaged chalet in Glacier National Park from Montana's winter weather. The effort will help preserve the site for eventually rebuilding the structure. The historic Sperry Chalet building was burned by a wildfire on Aug. 31.
A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.
They say the young male grizzly was repeatedly involved in conflicts with people.
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
