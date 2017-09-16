Friday Night Blitz Football Highlights and Scores 9/15 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Friday Night Blitz Football Highlights and Scores 9/15

Posted: Updated:

Baker 40, Wolf Point 0
    
Belgrade 43, Havre 6
    
Billings Central 35, Hardin 7
    
Billings Senior 36, Great Falls Russell 16
    
Billings West 31, Great Falls 20
    
Butte 31, Bozeman 7
    
Butte Central 42, Libby 0
    
Colstrip 31, Roundup 12
    
Cut Bank 65, Harlem 0
    
Dillon 47, Ronan 0
    
Fairfield 46, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0
    
Fairview 48, Circle 40
    
Forsyth 42, Lodge Grass 8
    
Fort Benton 36, Chinook 2
    
Frenchtown 42, Browning 16
    
Hamilton 48, Polson 6
    
Helena Capital 34, Billings Skyview 14
    
Huntley Project 45, Anaconda 0
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 35, Columbus 6
    
Joliet 50, Harlowton 12
    
Laurel 20, Livingston 14
    
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 44, Conrad 14
    
Manhattan 20, Townsend 14
    
Miles City 19, Lewistown (Fergus) 2
    
Missoula Big Sky 45, Missoula Hellgate 8
    
Mon-Dak 30, Bainville 19
    
Park City 73, Broadview-Lavina 0
    
Plains def. Hot Springs, forfeit
    
Scobey-Opheim 64, Plentywood 14
    
Shepherd def. Poplar, forfeit
    
Sidney 21, Glendive 2
    
Three Forks 7, Red Lodge 0
    
Valley Christian 48, Lincoln 12
    
Whitehall 22, Big Timber 7
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Bigfork vs. Eureka, ppd.
    
Helena vs. Kalispell Glacier, ppd.
    
Kalispell Flathead vs. Missoula Sentinel, ppd.
    
Whitefish vs. Corvallis, ppd.
 