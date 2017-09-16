Friday Night Blitz Football Highlights and Scores 9/15

Baker 40, Wolf Point 0
Belgrade 43, Havre 6
Billings Central 35, Hardin 7
Billings Senior 36, Great Falls Russell 16
Billings West 31, Great Falls 20
Butte 31, Bozeman 7
Butte Central 42, Libby 0
Colstrip 31, Roundup 12
Cut Bank 65, Harlem 0
Dillon 47, Ronan 0
Fairfield 46, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0
Fairview 48, Circle 40
Forsyth 42, Lodge Grass 8
Fort Benton 36, Chinook 2
Frenchtown 42, Browning 16
Hamilton 48, Polson 6
Helena Capital 34, Billings Skyview 14
Huntley Project 45, Anaconda 0
Jefferson (Boulder) 35, Columbus 6
Joliet 50, Harlowton 12
Laurel 20, Livingston 14
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 44, Conrad 14
Manhattan 20, Townsend 14
Miles City 19, Lewistown (Fergus) 2
Missoula Big Sky 45, Missoula Hellgate 8
Mon-Dak 30, Bainville 19
Park City 73, Broadview-Lavina 0
Plains def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Scobey-Opheim 64, Plentywood 14
Shepherd def. Poplar, forfeit
Sidney 21, Glendive 2
Three Forks 7, Red Lodge 0
Valley Christian 48, Lincoln 12
Whitehall 22, Big Timber 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bigfork vs. Eureka, ppd.
Helena vs. Kalispell Glacier, ppd.
Kalispell Flathead vs. Missoula Sentinel, ppd.
Whitefish vs. Corvallis, ppd.
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.