How to put an end to bullying

With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying?

When it comes to bullying, Brent Edgmond, a Laurel high school counselor, said the best way to solve the issue is to be proactive instead of reactive.

"I believe that bullying is an intentful activity," Edgmond said.

Bullying has always been an issue in schools, but it seems recently, we hear about more tragedies as a result of bullying.

So what can you do as a parent to make sure bullying isn't an issue in your child's life?

Edgmond, said the first place to start is social media.

"As a parent, to have the trust with your child to ask to see their phone, if there's something going on, more than likely there will be something on the phone."

Edgmond said some other warning signs your child is being bullied could include changes in appetite, sleeping patterns, academic marks and social circles.

If you feel your child isn't being bullied, but is the bully...

"It's best to seek medical help for that child," Edgmond said. "It could be a mental issue, it could be a family issue, it could be an echo of something that happened to them when they were younger, there are many causes but the need for medical attention is paramount."

Edgmond said no matter which end of the bully spectrum your child may fall on, getting help is the first step to overcoming the issue of bullying.

"If you suspect that your child is being bullied or is a bully, reach out for help," Edgmond said. "But take the stand to realize something has to be done. Don't wait for someone else to do it."