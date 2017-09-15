Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
    
The Bellevue, Washington-based utility also agreed to aside $10 million for a community transition fund to help two Montana communities - Colstrip and Rosebud County.
    
Environmental groups and others cheered the move as a step toward moving away from coal-fired electricity.
    
Colstrip's two older units are required to close by July 1, 2022.
    
But Puget Sound Energy spokesman Grant Ringel said the settlement, filed Friday, does not set a closure date for units 3 and 4.
    
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said in a statement that "the settlement in no way establishes a proposed or suggested shutdown" for those newer units.
    
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission must still approve the agreement signed by multiple parties.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community

    Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community

    Friday, September 15 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:00:34 GMT

    Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.

    Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.

  • UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale

    UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:45:51 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional  Yakima Violent Crime Task Force.  He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision. 

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional  Yakima Violent Crime Task Force.  He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision. 

  • Non-profit tortoise rescue thrives in Tri-Cities

    Non-profit tortoise rescue thrives in Tri-Cities

    Monday, September 11 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-09-11 21:43:40 GMT

    It's not your average pet rescue.

    It's not your average pet rescue.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights

    Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:53:43 GMT

    An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.

    An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.

  • Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-09-12 14:38:40 GMT

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

  • UPDATE: FBI investigating threats to schools in northwestern Montana

    UPDATE: FBI investigating threats to schools in northwestern Montana

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:55:14 GMT

    The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.   

    The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.   

  • Flathead County schools cancel extracurricular activities

    Flathead County schools cancel extracurricular activities

    Friday, September 15 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-09-15 17:45:33 GMT

    Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools. 

    Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools. 

  • Motive still a mystery for man held in slaying of his 3 kids

    Motive still a mystery for man held in slaying of his 3 kids

    Friday, September 15 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-09-16 00:09:00 GMT
    Police say 911 calls came too late to save three children found slain inside a California apartment.
    Police say 911 calls came too late to save three children found slain inside a California apartment.

  • American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    American flag found in Army Reserve dumpster

    Friday, September 15 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:28:26 GMT
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....
    Many Billings residents are outraged after a photo of the American flag thrown into the dumpster at the Billings Army Reserve went viral on Face book. John Shields, a retired a 25 year Vietnam air retired chief petty officer found the flag. According to John Shields, he saw the flag go into the hopper of his garbage truck through his camera at the Army Reserve on Broadwater. He initially thought it was a pizza box, but became upset when he saw it was actually an American flag....

  • LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic

    LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:43:45 GMT

    A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for. 

    A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for. 

  • Monument to 'Star-Spangled Banner' writer defaced

    Monument to 'Star-Spangled Banner' writer defaced

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:24:16 GMT

    The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

    The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."