Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community

With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying?
With the issue of bullying so prominent in schools today, how can you help your child if they face the issue of bullying?
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools.
Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools.
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.
It's not your average pet rescue.
It's not your average pet rescue.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal.
It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal.
ATLANTA - Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States. The population of the U.S. was about 324 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the United States.
ATLANTA - Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States. The population of the U.S. was about 324 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the United States.
KHQ.COM - The sun emitted two significant solar flares on the morning of Sept. 6, 2017, according to NASA. The first flare peaked at 5:10 a.m. EDT and the second, larger flare, peaked at 8:02 a.m. EDT. NASA say the second flare was the largest flare in the current 11-year solar cycle, during which the sun's activity waxes and wanes.
KHQ.COM - The sun emitted two significant solar flares on the morning of Sept. 6, 2017, according to NASA. The first flare peaked at 5:10 a.m. EDT and the second, larger flare, peaked at 8:02 a.m. EDT. NASA say the second flare was the largest flare in the current 11-year solar cycle, during which the sun's activity waxes and wanes.
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett says he was the victim of excessive force by Las Vegas Police last month while attending the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight. Bennett released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he was held at gunpoint and assaulted while on the ground. INSIDE>>> |READ BENNETT'S STATEMENT
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett says he was the victim of excessive force by Las Vegas Police last month while attending the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight. Bennett released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he was held at gunpoint and assaulted while on the ground. INSIDE>>> |READ BENNETT'S STATEMENT
Below Richland City Hall is one of the most interesting storage spaces you'll likely ever find: an old jail cell block.
Below Richland City Hall is one of the most interesting storage spaces you'll likely ever find: an old jail cell block.
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools.
Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."