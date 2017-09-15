LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic

A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools.
A Billings boy is turning a story of a stolen bike into a mission to make sure his classmates do not suffer the same fate.
Whether it's an actual school shooting like the one in Spokane County, Washington or the threat of violence like the one being investigated in Western Montana, Superintendent Terry Bouck assures parents that SD2 is ready to communicate.
An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
The words "Racist Anthem" have been found painted on a monument to Francis Scott Key on the anniversary of the battle that inspired him to write the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
A grizzly bear that has been raiding backcountry campsites and chasing campers in Yellowstone National Park since last year has been captured and killed.
A Billings boy is turning a story of a stolen bike into a mission to make sure his classmates do not suffer the same fate.
With some of the confusion following the school closures in the northwest portion of our state we wanted to have a better idea of how our area's largest school district prepares for these emergency situations.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
