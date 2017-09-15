LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

LPN gets prison for stealing gold, silver from quadriplegic

By Associated Press

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A licensed practical nurse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $665,000 in restitution for stealing gold and silver coins from a quadriplegic north-central Montana man he was hired to help care for.
    
The Havre Daily News reports 52-year-old Teddy Young Sr. was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison with 15 suspended for seven counts of felony theft.
    
Young blamed the thefts on his meth addiction.
    
District Judge Yvonne Laird noted Young was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1989 due to larceny convictions.
    
Prosecutors said Young learned the combinations to the Chinook man's safes and took the coins over a period of two years. An accomplice sold them in Great Falls.
    
The victim was a rancher who became quadriplegic after a 2004 four-wheeler crash.
    
___
    
Information from: Havre Daily News, http://www.havredailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

