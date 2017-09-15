Mother "Theresa" takes a stroll

Running can be hard enough by itself, right? Try running while pushing three kids in a stroller.

That's what Theresa Pitts from Kalispell is doing with her children. She has 8 kids and wanted to run for health and stress relief, but needed to be with her kids.

"In order to do this with any consistency i realized i had to bring my kids along with me, " Theresa Pitts, Montana Half Marathon runner, said. "As I did that I realized this is just a wonderful thing, because there's nothing better than a good run than being able to bring my children along with me. We enjoy our time together so much."

Theresa made news when she made a Guiness Book of World Record 2 hour, 1min, 11 sec time with her stroller at the June Governor's Cup Half Marathon in Helena and her completion of a marathon with a stroller at the July Missoula Marathon.

Theresa is dedicating this race to fire and hurricane victims and wants to send a message of hope to them. She is encouraging people to donate a dollar towards disaster relief for every mile she runs.

Theresa says as her kids get bigger they will join her on runs by running themselves or by riding their bikes.

She says for other mothers who want to run, assess where you are and do a little more. "We must feel the rain before we see the rainbow."