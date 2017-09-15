Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Woman struck by vehicle in the Heights

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

An elderly woman is in the hospital tonight in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Heights.

The victim was a 74 year old female who got struck by a van on Main street in front of Country Inn & Suites. According to Sergeant Clyde Reid, two women were crossing the street on a non-crosswalk area around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night. The first woman made it across safely, but the victim, who was still crossing the street, was unnoticed by the van and was struck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she is in critical condition. Sgt. Reid said she has a few broken bones, but is expected to make it.

The van consisted of a family of six people. Four of them are children. The driver is shaken up and is not suspected of being under the influence. The incident is still under investigation.

