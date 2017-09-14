Walk to End Alzheimer's Coloring Contest - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Walk to End Alzheimer's Coloring Contest

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

On Sunday, October 1st the City of Billings will host the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

KULR-8 is honored to once again partner with this wonderful event. 

The fundraising goal for this year's walk is to raise $111,000. 

But, with less than 3-weeks to go just 53% of the goal has been raised.

Debbie Dobson is trying to get the word out about the importance of supporting the cause. She shared a video on her Facebook page of her daughter explaining how she and her grandmother sit under the tree after school to discuss their day with each other.

Now -- the young girl is sharing the memory through the Walk to End Alzheimer's coloring contest.

"I am coloring a picture for the Alzheimer's coloring contest. I am coloring a picture of me and my grandma under our favorite tree after school. We always read books. It would be sad if she lost her memory and forgot all these great times.

Children in our area schools are invited to participate in the kids coloring contest. 

We'll share the winner's artwork with you right here on the evening news.

If you'd like to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's click here.
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • School District 2 assures parents they are prepared in an emergency situation

    School District 2 assures parents they are prepared in an emergency situation

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:53:56 GMT

    With some of the confusion following the school closures in the northwest portion of our state we wanted to have a better idea of how our area's largest school district prepares for these emergency situations.

    With some of the confusion following the school closures in the northwest portion of our state we wanted to have a better idea of how our area's largest school district prepares for these emergency situations.

  • Walk to End Alzheimer's Coloring Contest

    Walk to End Alzheimer's Coloring Contest

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:51:01 GMT

    On Sunday, October 1st the City of Billings will host the Walk to End Alzheimer's. 

    On Sunday, October 1st the City of Billings will host the Walk to End Alzheimer's. 

  • Student works to prevent bike thefts at school

    Student works to prevent bike thefts at school

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:27:30 GMT

    A Billings boy is turning a story of a stolen bike into a mission to make sure his classmates do not suffer the same fate.

    A Billings boy is turning a story of a stolen bike into a mission to make sure his classmates do not suffer the same fate.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-09-12 14:38:40 GMT

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

    BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday.  Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. 

  • UPDATE: FBI investigating threats to schools in northwestern Montana

    UPDATE: FBI investigating threats to schools in northwestern Montana

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:55:14 GMT

    The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.   

    The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.   

  • Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:37:09 GMT
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Bicyclist transported to hospital after being struck by USPS truck

    Bicyclist transported to hospital after being struck by USPS truck

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:02:27 GMT

    A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck. 

    A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck. 

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Bicyclist Hit by Car

    Bicyclist Hit by Car

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:29:42 GMT

    A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

    A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

  • 1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:28:49 GMT

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 