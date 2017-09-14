On Sunday, October 1st the City of Billings will host the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

KULR-8 is honored to once again partner with this wonderful event.

The fundraising goal for this year's walk is to raise $111,000.

But, with less than 3-weeks to go just 53% of the goal has been raised.

Debbie Dobson is trying to get the word out about the importance of supporting the cause. She shared a video on her Facebook page of her daughter explaining how she and her grandmother sit under the tree after school to discuss their day with each other.

Now -- the young girl is sharing the memory through the Walk to End Alzheimer's coloring contest.

"I am coloring a picture for the Alzheimer's coloring contest. I am coloring a picture of me and my grandma under our favorite tree after school. We always read books. It would be sad if she lost her memory and forgot all these great times.

Children in our area schools are invited to participate in the kids coloring contest.

We'll share the winner's artwork with you right here on the evening news.

If you'd like to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's click here.

