Student works to prevent bike thefts at school

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Billings boy is turning a story of a stolen bike into a mission to make sure his classmates do not suffer the same fate.

Reeve Rambin worked all summer to raise money to purchase a very expensive bike.

Last week that bike was stolen from a bike rack at Lewis and Clark Middle School.

Even though the bike was locked up, that wasn't enough to deter thieves.

While Reeve and his family are upset over theft they have turned to the internet to raise money to purchase heavy duty bike locks that Reeve plans to give to classmates at his school.

Reeve's mother Christie Rambin explains, "If we had enough we would replace his bike, but really the intention was to help deter bike theft at school. Just to improve the security of the bike rack essentially. And it just took off! It just exploded."

The YouCaring page has raised more than enough money to replace the bike and purchase those more robust bike locks.

Reeve plans to donate the locks to his school next week.

