School District 2's Emergency Plan

By Briana Monte, KULR
School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck released a statement Thursday regarding the emergency school closures in Western Montana. Bouck writes, "I sympathize with those school districts that had to close due to senseless threats, however, it just highlights the need for communication and preparation."

We asked the superintendent what steps are in place for school district two to keep the communications line open.

Bouck says when a threat comes in there are a number of things that are required.

First the school system must ascertain the nature of the threat to determine the level of action to be taken.

Second, the school system will contact local law enforcement and in some cases the FBI.

Third, the school system will determine potential risk to students, staff, parents and community.

Next, a plan of action is determined and implemented in collaboration with law enforcement, local responders, and Billings Public Schools

Finally, communication is a scripted and consistently distributed.

This communication goes to school administrators, trustees, parents, first student (the bus service) and all staff with bulletins shared with the community and local media.

Communication is enacted through through district and school newsletters, through automated telephone messages, and shared on all school district websites.

After a threat the school system will implement emergency training. A debrief is standard protocol.

