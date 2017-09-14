Whitefish police increasing patrols, city hall doors locked due to school threats

The FBI is now investigating digital threats made to schools in Flathead County.

In response, the Whitefish Police Department is assisting and making extra patrols around Whitefish schools and the City in general.

An email from City of Whitefish manager Adam Hammatt says City Hall doors will be locked today. However, they are still open. They ask you come through the front main entrance and knock.

Extra patrols of area schools are currently taking place from all law enforcement agencies. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Flathead County Detective Division at 758-5610.