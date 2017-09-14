Democratic leaders take issue with Trump tweets about DACA

Democratic leaders in Congress and President Donald Trump can't seem to agree on just what it is they agreed to at a White House dinner.

Here's the version from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi: They say there's an agreement on putting into law an Obama administration program that's given protection to certain young immigrants. These are immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to remain in the United States.

They say Trump said he'd encourage the House and Senate to act.

The leaders also say both sides agreed to work out a U.S.-Mexico border security package - but it wouldn't include Trump's border wall. They say Trump made clear he'll pursue that later.

But Trump said in a tweet: "No deal was made last night on DACA."

"Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote," the president said.

Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement that Trump's tweets Thursday morning denying a deal "are not consistent" with what took place at their dinner.