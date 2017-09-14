First wolf hunting season in Wyoming since 2013

A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana, representing all 41 public schools in Billings.
230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.
Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained.
The longstanding Rainbow Motel in Bozeman is undergoing a massive renovation.
Final results will be certified next Tuesday.
A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck.
Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained.
Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
Those products include cereal, paper towels, baby formula, razors and bath tissue. In a blog post, target says you can say goodbye to those little signs and ads about the "Weekly Wow!" or "Bonus Offer." It says it hasn't ditched promotions all together, but rather, it's eliminated more than two-thirds of its price and offer call-outs, so customers can spot savings more easily.
Identity theft and hacking are two of the most popular crimes in the United States. The digital age is making those crimes easier for criminals.
As wildfires continue to burn across the state, the city of Billings has been pretty clear. Those wildfires have pushed some smokey air and ash into the city. Now, one pulmonologist tells KULR-8 that smokey air-related problems are on the rise. Dr. Robert Merchant with Billings Clinic specializes in caring for those people who suffer from lung disease. He said the number of people walking into the clinic with problems associated with bad air quality is growing. Dr. Robert Mercha...
A child's report card could be a good indicator of his or her health. The Centers for Disease Control finds a link between academics and healthy behaviors, in a new report. A school-based survey found students who consistently got D's and F's in class, were much more likely to use drugs, miss school because of safety concerns or have risky sex.
The bear spray give away may come to your town in Wyoming, soon. People lined up in Cody Wednesday morning for free cans of bear spray. Wyoming Game and Fish bear managers said another give-away event will happen in Jackson soon, and another may take place in Dubois. Game and Fish biologists gave a hundred cans of the protectant.
While the state of Montana continues to fight wildfires and deal with severe drought, a new threat has popped up. Invasive weeds and species have been detected in donated hay.
