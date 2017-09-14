Bicyclist Hit by Car

A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana, representing all 41 public schools in Billings.
230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.
A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck.
Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained.
Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
