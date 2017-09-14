Bicyclist Hit by Car - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Bicyclist Hit by Car

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A bicyclist was hit by a car just before 9:30 this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of Overland Ave. and King Ave. W. When KULR-8 got to the scene, there were several officers, a firetruck, and an ambulance assisting the bicyclist and the driver. A sergeant with the Billings Police Department said the bicyclist was wearing all black, did not have the proper reflectors on the bike, and was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred. It happened in the eastbound lane closest to the curb. KULR-8 did see an officer console the driver of the car, which was a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with head injuries, but according to Billings police, that person is expected to be okay.

  • LocalMore>>

  • First wolf hunting season in Wyoming since 2013

    First wolf hunting season in Wyoming since 2013

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:50:34 GMT
    Wyoming Hunters will be able to take wolves again. October 1st will start the first wolf hunting season in the Cowboy state since 2013. Hunters took 43 wolves in the state’s first modern wolf hunt in 2012. Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department cut the next year’s quota. Only 23 wolves were killed then. The state’s large carnivore biologist Dan Thompson said the upcoming wolf season will be a lot like the 2012-2013 seasons. He said, “We will use ...
    Wyoming Hunters will be able to take wolves again. October 1st will start the first wolf hunting season in the Cowboy state since 2013. Hunters took 43 wolves in the state’s first modern wolf hunt in 2012. Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department cut the next year’s quota. Only 23 wolves were killed then. The state’s large carnivore biologist Dan Thompson said the upcoming wolf season will be a lot like the 2012-2013 seasons. He said, “We will use ...

  • Bicyclist Hit by Car

    Bicyclist Hit by Car

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:29:42 GMT

    A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

    A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

  • Saturday Live celebrates its 25th anniversary

    Saturday Live celebrates its 25th anniversary

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-09-14 03:32:10 GMT

    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana, representing all 41 public schools in Billings. 

    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana, representing all 41 public schools in Billings. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bicyclist transported to hospital after being struck by USPS truck

    Bicyclist transported to hospital after being struck by USPS truck

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:02:27 GMT

    A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck. 

    A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck. 

  • 1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:28:49 GMT

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

  • 3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:53:57 GMT

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

  • HOMETOWN ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:35:06 GMT

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

  • Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:26:32 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

  • Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-09-12 20:56:14 GMT

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:23:21 GMT
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...