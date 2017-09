Bicyclist Hit by Car

Wyoming Hunters will be able to take wolves again. October 1st will start the first wolf hunting season in the Cowboy state since 2013. Hunters took 43 wolves in the state’s first modern wolf hunt in 2012. Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department cut the next year’s quota. Only 23 wolves were killed then. The state’s large carnivore biologist Dan Thompson said the upcoming wolf season will be a lot like the 2012-2013 seasons. He said, “We will use ...

