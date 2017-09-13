Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park.

The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to funding school trips and projects.

This year the carnival offers a candyland escape room, petting zoo, and the popular hay rides are back. It also includes legends such as the haunted house, troll bridge, climbing wall, and inflatable slides. Tickets for the games and booths are 50 cents each.

The 10th annual fun run will also be back with registration starting at 8 am and the run beginning at 9 am Saturday morning.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary, retired First Class Sergeant Bowman, of the U.S. Army Special Forces and member of the elite parachute team the Golden Knights will kick off the event by sky diving into Daylis Stadium at 10 am.

KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Karen Moses who is a founding member and 25 year volunteer of Saturday Live. She explained how they came up with the event, "what do schools do that bring their families together? Universally everyone understands a school carnival and we thought we could make that our signature event. We had no idea that 15 thousand people would show up. We ran out of food in the first half an hour that first year. That's why it's so wonderful to see how it has grown. I could just come back every year because you're never too old to have fun in the park or celebrate what our schools do."

There will be a free shuttle service from the MSU Billings parking lot on Virginia Lane and Rimrock Road or the Billings Clinic parking lot on N. 30th Street and 9th Ave. N. The shuttle will drop carnival goers off at the Zimmerman Center on the west side of Pioneer Park every 15-20 minutes.