Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park.

The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to funding school trips and projects.

This year the carnival offers a candyland escape room, petting zoo, and the popular hay rides are back. It also includes legends such as the haunted house, troll bridge, climbing wall, and inflatable slides. Tickets for the games and booths are 50 cents each.

The 10th annual fun run will also be back with registration starting at 8 am and the run beginning at 9 am Saturday morning.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary, retired First Class Sergeant Bowman, of the U.S. Army Special Forces and member of the elite parachute team the Golden Knights will kick off the event by sky diving into Daylis Stadium at 10 am.

KULR 8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with Karen Moses who is a founding member and 25 year volunteer of Saturday Live. She explained how they came up with the event, "what do schools do that bring their families together? Universally everyone understands a school carnival and we thought we could make that our signature event. We had no idea that 15 thousand people would show up. We ran out of food in the first half an hour that first year. That's why it's so wonderful to see how it has grown. I could just come back every year because you're never too old to have fun in the park or celebrate what our schools do."

There will be a free shuttle service from the MSU Billings parking lot on Virginia Lane and Rimrock Road or the Billings Clinic parking lot on N. 30th Street and 9th Ave. N. The shuttle will drop carnival goers off at the Zimmerman Center on the west side of Pioneer Park every 15-20 minutes.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

    Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:03:48 GMT
    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park. The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to...
    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park. The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to...

  • Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft

    Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:44:40 GMT

    230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.

    230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.

  • Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:37:09 GMT
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:28:49 GMT

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

  • 3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:53:57 GMT

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

  • HOMETOWN ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:35:06 GMT

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

  • Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:26:32 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

  • Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-09-12 20:56:14 GMT

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

  • WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:23:21 GMT
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • Fire in Waterton threatening Prince of Wales Hotel

    Fire in Waterton threatening Prince of Wales Hotel

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:08:59 GMT

    The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night. 

    The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night. 