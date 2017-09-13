Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.

Administrative Lieutenant Neil Lawrence said there is no particular season in which they see the highest amount of stolen bikes. He said they get reports of bikes stolen all year round.

Lawrence said that at times, people will report their serial number that was on the bike, but that sometimes will not work to identify the bike if it ever gets recovered. He said sometimes thieves will remove that serial number so the bike can never be identified. He also said some thieves discard the bike after it gets used for a time.

Lawrence said if you're bike ever gets stolen and if you ever want to make sure your bike is recovered, here's what you should do.

"Put another identifying mark on it, maybe their initials, a certain word or something, and put it in an area that is going to be seen," Lawrence said. "Some identifying characteristic that you only know is there."

Lt. Lawrence said if your bike is ever stolen and you know where it is and who stole it, do not go and try to get the bike yourself. He said you should notify the police right away and they'll get it for you.

Caden Kosovich has been working at The Spoke Shop in Billings for four years. He said he hears stories about stolen bikes from callers and customers at least once a day.

Kosovich said he gets calls from people asking for proof of purchase history so they can use that information for a police report. He said since he's been working there, he's noticed what he believes is a growing trend of bike theft. He also said to prevent bike theft, do not use a cable lock because those can be cut very easily.

Kosovich recommends a classic U-lock which is impenetrable and includes a warranty. He also talks about other ways to protect your bike.

"We recommend that you register your bike," Kosovich said. "I believe there is a few different programs where you can register your bicycle up with police departments. The national registry is a great way to keep track of your bike. Technology is always changing as well. There is now tracking devices on certain pedals that you can track your bike from your phone. I even saw a new device that sets off a loud alarm when someone's mishandling your bike."

Kosovich said be smart where you lock up your bike. He said to realize how you're locking up your bike and invest in good locks because that will save you from theft.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

    Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:03:48 GMT
    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park. The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to...
    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park. The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to...

  • Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft

    Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:44:40 GMT

    230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.

    230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.

  • Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:37:09 GMT
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:28:49 GMT

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

  • 3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:53:57 GMT

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

  • HOMETOWN ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:35:06 GMT

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

  • Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:26:32 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

  • Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-09-12 20:56:14 GMT

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

  • WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:23:21 GMT
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • Fire in Waterton threatening Prince of Wales Hotel

    Fire in Waterton threatening Prince of Wales Hotel

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:08:59 GMT

    The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night. 

    The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night. 