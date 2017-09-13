Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.
A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck.
Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained.
The longstanding Rainbow Motel in Bozeman is undergoing a massive renovation.
Final results will be certified next Tuesday.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is directing all land managers and park superintendents to be more aggressive in cutting down small trees and underbrush to prevent wildfires.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated. Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time.
The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.
Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.
The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.
The big screen adaptation of Stephen King's "It" has closed out its opening weekend at the box office with a higher than expected $123.1 million in earnings, according to Warner Bros. on Monday.
Second grader Hailey Dawson got a little closer to realizing her dream of throwing the first pitch at every Major League Baseball park this week.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength before crashing into Florida, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.
Chili's is trimming its menu, while betting big on fajitas, burgers and ribs.
Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.
Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night.
