Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018.

Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre.

There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview.

They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they prepare for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

When asked about her new reign Elley said, "it's a really big honor and I'm really excited to represent everyone like this and I think it will be cool to have someone that's not really usually a pageant person. I play soccer and I've grown up with boys so I'm not a super girly girl but I also really like girly stuff so it is going to be cool to have someone that's not really typical to represent Montana."

Dani had this to say, "I'm so blessed and so fortunate to be able to represent my state and if anybody watching this wants me to come out to their business to their event please do not hesitate to contact my directors. I want to be a very active title holder this year and part of my job is to go out there and inspire others and to encourage them to go after their own dreams. If there's any way that I can help with other organizations in my state that's very important to me. I'm a big believer in community service and being a humanitarian so one of my goals this year is to make this a year of service."

Dani and Elley are excited to serve and represent Montana as 2018's Miss Montana USA and Miss Montana Teen USA in next year's national Miss USA pageants.