Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018.

Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre.

There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview.

They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they prepare for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

When asked about her new reign Elley said, "it's a really big honor and I'm really excited to represent everyone like this and I think it will be cool to have someone that's not really usually a pageant person. I play soccer and I've grown up with boys so I'm not a super girly girl but I also really like girly stuff so it is going to be cool to have someone that's not really typical to represent Montana."

Dani had this to say, "I'm so blessed and so fortunate to be able to represent my state and if anybody watching this wants me to come out to their business to their event please do not hesitate to contact my directors. I want to be a very active title holder this year and part of my job is to go out there and inspire others and to encourage them to go after their own dreams. If there's any way that I can help with other organizations in my state that's very important to me. I'm a big believer in community service and being a humanitarian so one of my goals this year is to make this a year of service."

Dani and Elley are excited to serve and represent Montana as 2018's Miss Montana USA and Miss Montana Teen USA in next year's national Miss USA pageants. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

    Saturday Live celebrates it's 25th anniversary

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:03:48 GMT
    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park. The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to...
    Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in southeastern Montana representing all 41 public schools in Billings. This years carnival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm at Pioneer Park. The family event benefits all 41 public schools in Billings along with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Each school operates at least one booth or activity and will take home all of the money earned at their respective booth. That money goes straight to...

  • Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft

    Bike Tips: Protecting your bike from theft

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:44:40 GMT

    230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.

    230 bicycles were stolen in 2016. This year so far, about 180 bikes have been reported stolen.

  • Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:37:09 GMT
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:37:09 GMT
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...

  • 1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:28:49 GMT

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

  • Renovations are underway on the Rainbow Motel in Bozeman

    Renovations are underway on the Rainbow Motel in Bozeman

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-09-13 13:22:02 GMT

    The longstanding Rainbow Motel in Bozeman is undergoing a massive renovation. 

    The longstanding Rainbow Motel in Bozeman is undergoing a massive renovation. 

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Billings natives win big at pageant in Missoula

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:37:09 GMT
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...
    Dani Walker is your new Miss Montana USA 2018 and Elley Munson is your new Miss Montana Teen USA 2018. Both girls attended the Miss Montana USA pageant this past Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Missoula. The pageant was held at Missoula Children's Theatre. There were 20 contestants in the teen division and 18 in the miss division with their scores broken down into three categories: Evening gown, fitness, and interview. They will represent the Treasure State for the next year as they...

  • 1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:28:49 GMT

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

  • Injuries reported in shooting at Freeman High School

    Injuries reported in shooting at Freeman High School

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:04:16 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated.  Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated.  Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    1 person confirmed dead 3 injured in Spokane school shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:28:49 GMT

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

    Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School. Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. 

  • 3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:53:57 GMT

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

    Just a week and a half ago, Troy Ross was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

  • HOMETOWN ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:35:06 GMT

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

    Hometown Election HQ – See the latest results of the Yellowstone County municipal primary election. 

  • Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:26:32 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

  • Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-09-12 20:56:14 GMT

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

    The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges. 

  • WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:23:21 GMT
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...
    The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial. WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a disc...

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • Fire in Waterton threatening Prince of Wales Hotel

    Fire in Waterton threatening Prince of Wales Hotel

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:08:59 GMT

    The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night. 

    The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night. 