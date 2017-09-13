Bicyclist transported to hospital after being struck by USPS truck

A 53-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after being struck by a United States Postal Service truck.

According to Billings Police Department Lieutenant Neil Lawrence, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of King Ave. W. and S. 24th St. W.

Lt. Lawrence says it was reported to the officers the driver of the USPS truck was driving east on King Ave. W. in the outside lane and stopped at a red light. The bicyclist was riding north on the sidewalk on the west side of S. 24th St. W. and had the green pedestrian signal to cross King Ave.

Lawrence says the driver of the USPS truck moved to take a right turn on the red light and struck the bicyclist as he was crossing the street.

The driver of the USPS truck, 32-year-old Billings resident Brandon Strending, was cited for "Failing to Yield Right of Way to Pedestrian in Crosswalk."