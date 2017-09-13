Copy-Injuries reported in shooting at Freeman High School

Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School.

Our sources tell us there are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated.

Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional information.

All Spokane Public Schools, the Central Valley School District and the Mead District are all on lockdown due to the shooting.

Details are very limited at this time, but KHQ has multiple crews on scene.

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

Stay tuned for updates.