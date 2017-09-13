3-year-old Griz fan from Great Falls gets special hospital visit

Right now, a young boy from Great Falls is in the hospital hundreds of miles away battling a mystery illness.

But three-year-old Troy Ross and his family are getting a boost from their favorite Montana college football team while they work with doctors to figure out what's wrong.

Troy is currently at Seattle Children's Hospital. Just a week and a half ago, he was with his family at the Griz opener against Valparaiso. Two days later, he had to be airlifted to Seattle from Great Falls after getting sick.

Doctors don't know exactly what's wrong with him. His mom Callie told Wake Up Montana on the phone Troy is bleeding into his lungs. He's had to rely on blood donations for 75 percent of his blood.

But an unexpected visit this weekend offered a chance to smile.

Troy's been going to Griz games since he was four weeks old. In fact, it's safe to say he's one of their biggest fans. He couldn't make the game last weekend.

So a few players went to him, visiting with him and his family in the hospital for awhile and even giving him a signed ball.

"Even though he wasn't awake, it's really exciting to someday show him the pictures and show him the football," said Callie. "And say we cheer on the Griz every weekend, but look at this one time when they came and were cheering for you."



Troy had a big surgery yesterday so doctors could take a biopsy of his lungs and hopefully find a diagnosis. His family says they're hopeful and grateful to be from a state like Montana.

A loved one started a GoFundMe for Troy's medical expenses.

Family members are also asking everyone to go give blood with the hashtag #PintsForTroy.

They want to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.