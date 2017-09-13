Fire in Waterton threatening Prince of Wales Hotel

Waterton, and the iconic Prince of Wales Hotel, are being threatened by a raging wildfire just north of Glacier National Park.

The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night. Several buildings have already been destroyed. including the Visitors Center.

More than 100 firefighters are on scene battling the fire. They're working around the clock to protect the Prince of Wales Hotel from the fire. It stands just across the street from the Visitors Center.

Rainy conditions are expected today, along with lower temperatures and frost. This will hopefully give crews some time to gain progress on the fire.

The Chief Mountain border crossing near the National Park is temporarily closed.