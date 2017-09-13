Quilting for a cause

Every year at the annual Rocky Mountain Sewing and Crafts expo in Billings quilters make a special blanket for a particular group.

This year they're making quilts for firefighters and police officers to give to children at the scene of emergencies.

Sue Hanson, the expo organizer says they want a first responder like a firefighter to have a blanket they can give to a child who needs it.

"I think that people that have fires or emergencies in their life are devastated and often times they loose everything and a quilt is something that they can really snuggle and it just makes you feel good," Sue Hanson, Trackside Quilting, Owner.

Patterns and kits will be available for anyone to help make blankets. The quilting begins Thursday evening at 5:30 at the Radisson Hotel in Billings.

They hope to have 100 quilts finished to give to Yellowstone County first responders by October 31st.