Record Number of Ballots

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Results are in and it was record setting for the city of Billings when it came to the primary municipal election. Over 24,000 ballots were mailed or turned in by hand to the election administration office at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.


Bret Rutherford, the election administrator, said mail-in ballots have gotten more votes into the office than regular polling places have in the past. Absentee ballot voters may experience some problems though. Rutherford told KULR-8, "Absentee mail ballots are returned in an affidavit return envelope that the voters have to sign. Once that is returned to our office, we compare the signatures on file with what's on the affidavit. If it doesn't match, we cannot accept it because we don't think it came from that person." Rutherford also said if this happens or if the envelope wasn't signed, voters have until 5 p.m. the day after the election to fix that issue. If you do have this issue, you must go to the election office to fix it.

While a record was set, there were still over 31,000 registered voters who did not turn in a ballot.

Final results will be certified next Tuesday following the county commissioner board meeting.

