Zinke directs more aggressive approach to prevent wildfires

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is directing all land managers and park superintendents to be more aggressive in cutting down small trees and underbrush to prevent wildfires.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is directing all land managers and park superintendents to be more aggressive in cutting down small trees and underbrush to prevent wildfires.
Child riding bike collides with van close to elementary school.
Child riding bike collides with van close to elementary school.
To minimize the impacts of dog training operations on nesting upland gamebirds and waterfowl, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is proposing new requirements for trainers.
To minimize the impacts of dog training operations on nesting upland gamebirds and waterfowl, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is proposing new requirements for trainers.
Right now concerns are mounting when it comes to opioid deaths in the United States, jumping 533-percent since 2002. The Bozeman Police Deparment says their biggest concern in this epidemic is fentanyl.
Right now concerns are mounting when it comes to opioid deaths in the United States, jumping 533-percent since 2002. The Bozeman Police Deparment says their biggest concern in this epidemic is fentanyl.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
Where does Montana fall on the list?
Where does Montana fall on the list?
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida.
Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida.