SD2 bullying prevention initiatives

Bullying can impact students emotional and mental growth, which disrupts their ability to learn at school.

School District 2 Superintendent Terry Bouck made it evident that as a school district they have turned their focus to support anti bullying initiatives through professional development, and training for their employees.

All staff must go through safeschools.org bullying training and pass a test.

Administrators have gone through bullying training as well with Michelle Smith, HIB Independent Compliance officer.

Building administrators review the process with staff each year.

In addition, they also have resources on the Billings Public Schools website that include parental tips, harassment forms and preventing youth suicide.