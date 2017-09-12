Last day to vote for primary elections

Tuesday is the last day turn in your ballot for the municipal primary elections. The voting is an all mail-in ballot so if you haven't mailed in your ballot but still want to vote, you can go to the County Courthouse today to personally turn in your ballot.



People have been stopping by to turn in their ballots throughout the entire day. Even though it is last minute, people have been saying it's very important to vote locally.



Twenty-three thousand absentee ballots have been received by the elections office and there are still people coming in Tuesday to drop off their ballots before it's too late.



"I received it in the mail and we were out of town and just got back in town too late to put it in the mail," voter Claire Snyder said. "It's a right that a citizen has. Not only a right, but a responsibility. Can't complain if you're not going to vote."



Many of the locals say it's very important to vote within the community.



"Local people need to actually vote because i do believe that the local elections actually really count," voter Robert Allard said.



Dustin Williams is 25 years old and said it's really important for the youth to get involved.



"I think a lot of the issues facing society today or a lot of it," Williams said. "It's something that is going to impact the youth the most. Public transportation and all those kind of things are big issues on my mind."



Two employees for elections have been making sure that all ballots have been signed because if the ballots aren't signed, the ballot won't count. The office officially closes at 8 P.M.