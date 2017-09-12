WinCo Foods possibly opening 80,000 sq ft location in Billings

The old Kmart building on 24th Street has been vacant since its closure in 2016, but WinCo Foods may be taking advantage of the space. WinCo is looking to possibly open an 80,000 sq ft store on 24th and Central street in Billings, according to David Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Commercial.

WinCo is still in talks with the city of Billings before the grocery chain can start preparations for the location. The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a discounted price. They keep costs low by not accepting credit cards – using only cash and debit cards for transactions.

The chain has been in contact with Mitchell, who is representing the landlord of the former Kmart building.

Mitchell said the chain plans to tear down the old building and build a brand new 80,000 sq ft store. Before they can do so they must get permission from the city. According to Mitchell, WinCo is still in talks with the City of Billings, which can take four to eight months. They won't be able to break ground at the location for at least eight months.

This isn't the first time WinCo has toyed with the idea of opening up a Montana location. According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, in 2016 WinCo announced it was going to build in Bozeman but pulled out of the plan in November 2016 due to the city's design requirements. WinCo also announced plans to build in Helena but put those plans on hold in March 2017, as reported by the Independent Record.

This Billings location would put it in direct competition with Natural Grocers, located next door, and Albertsons, located across the street.