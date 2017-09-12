Child on Bike and Van Collide; No One Seriously Hurt

On Tuesday afternoon, Billings Police received a call about an accident involving a child on a bike and a van. The scene on 38th St. W. right by Arrowhead Elementary School showed a few children with bikes, adults, and a police officer. The officer told KULR-8 that a white van was turning into a parking lot when a child riding his bike on the sidewalk, hit the van. The child involved was up and walking when KULR-8 arrived on the scene. The officer said the child should be okay; he might have a black eye.