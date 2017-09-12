Child on Bike and Van Collide; No One Seriously Hurt - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Child on Bike and Van Collide; No One Seriously Hurt

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

On Tuesday afternoon, Billings Police received a call about an accident involving a child on a bike and a van. The scene on 38th St. W. right by Arrowhead Elementary School showed a few children with bikes, adults, and a police officer. The officer told KULR-8 that a white van was turning into a parking lot when a child riding his bike on the sidewalk, hit the van. The child involved was up and walking when KULR-8 arrived on the scene. The officer said the child should be okay; he might have a black eye.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:26:32 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

    Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.  

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • 2017's happiest states in America

    2017's happiest states in America

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:32 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:32:41 GMT

    Where does Montana fall on the list? 

    Where does Montana fall on the list? 

  • Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Evacuation orders downgraded on Montana fire

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:02:56 GMT

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

    Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area. 

  • Billings couple describe night in Florida during Irma

    Billings couple describe night in Florida during Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:51:25 GMT

    Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida. 

    Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida. 

  • Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

    Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-09-11 08:47:26 GMT

    The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

    The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

  • The Burger Dive featured on Man vs. Food

    The Burger Dive featured on Man vs. Food

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:46:39 GMT

    Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.

    Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.

  • How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack

    How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack

    Monday, September 11 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-09-11 22:44:12 GMT

    The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.

    The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.