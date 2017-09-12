2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

2017 Yellowstone County Municipal Primary Election Results

Updated:
Updated by KULR-8 News Staff
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION - UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Results available after 8:00 p.m. September 12, 2017
Billings Mayor
Angela Cimmino 0%
Bill Cole 0%
Danielle Egnew 0%
Jeff Essmann 0%
Randy Hafer 0%
Danny Sandefur 0%
Paul Bledsoe 0%
Billings Municipal Court Judge
Sheila R. Kolar 0%
Write-in 0%
Billings City Council Ward 1
Joshua Kostelecky 0%
Charlie Smillie 0%
Mike Yakawich 0%
Billings City Council Ward 2
Frank Ewalt 0%
Roger M. Gravgaard 0%
Tajin J. Perez 0%
Billings City Council Ward 3
Nadja Brown 0%
Denise Joy 0%
Michael A. Larson 0%
Russell Rowland 0%
Tyler Starkweather 0%
Billings City Council Ward 4
George Blackard 0%
Rick McIntyre 0%
Penny Ronning 0%
Billings City Council Ward 5
D. Shaun Brown 0%
Alexander L. Clark 0%
Rhonda Whiteman 0%
Dennis Ulvestad 0%
Laurel Mayor
Thomas Nelson 0%
Dave Waggoner 0%
Laurel City Judge
Jean M. Kerr 0%
Write-in 0%
Laurel City Council Ward 1
Evan Bruce 0%
Doug Poehls 0%
Heidi Sparks 0%
Laurel City Council Ward 2
Bruce McGee 0%
Write-in 0%
Laurel City Council Ward 3
Kathy (Kat) Stokes 0%
Irving H. Wilke 0%