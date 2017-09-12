Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.

According to court documents Michael David Lange entered the guilty plea this morning on charges filed earlier this year.

In the original indictment - Lange is charged with conspiring with intent to possess and distribute 500 or more grams of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The charges relate to an investigation conducted between April and October 2016.

A co-defendant in the case Jose Soltero entered a guilty plea earlier this month.