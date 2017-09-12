Former Montana political leader pleads guilty on drug charges

The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
St. Vincent Healthcare hosted their 30th neonatal intensive care unit graduation party Sunday.
You can get your yearly flu shot for free while helping RiverStone Health practice its emergency preparedness capabilities.
To minimize the impacts of dog training operations on nesting upland gamebirds and waterfowl, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is proposing new requirements for trainers.
The former majority of the Montana State House has entered a guilty plea on federal drug charges.
Montana's congressional delegation offers their thoughts on 9/11.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that approximately 30 Montana farmers and ranchers will receive $2.5 million to help rebuild after devastating wildfires ravaged eastern Montana.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester took to the Senate floor today to demand Congress address wildfires across Montana and the west.
Governor Steve Bullock is putting the investigation that he misused the state plane while campaigning for re-election behind him.
Billings lawyer John Heenan will seek the Democratic nomination for Montana’s lone congressional seat. Heenan announced Monday that he hopes to challenge for Greg Gianforte's Congressional seat in 2018.
On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
Where does Montana fall on the list?
Missoula County officials have downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in the Seeley Lake area.
Although Irma is no longer a hurricane and is gone from Florida the work is not yet over for the Billings couple who is stuck in fort Myers Florida.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
Local restaurant owner and 2016 World Burger champion Brad Halsten and his local burger joint The Burger Dive will be making his Travel Channel debut on Man vs. Food this coming Monday.
The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.
