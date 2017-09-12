Single vehicle rollover kills Montana man

Montana Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after rolling an older Chevrolet van on Highway 87 Tuesday morning.

According to MHP Trooper, Kristy Kees, the van crashed on HWY 87 toward Roundup near mile marker 20.

Trooper Kees says the driver was an older male and was the only person involved. He was pronounced dead from injuries related to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.