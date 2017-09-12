Free Flu Shots on September 26th

Press Release from RiverStone Health

You can get your yearly flu shot for free while helping RiverStone Health practice its emergency preparedness capabilities. On September 26, from 4-7 p.m., RiverStone Health will hold a Community Flu Shot Clinic at MetraPark: Montana Pavilion. A total of 700 free vaccinations will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Everyone 6 months and older should have a yearly immunization to protect against influenza, a serious disease that causes several million illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths each year in the United States.

A drive-thru vaccination option will be available for people who have difficulty getting out of their vehicles. The drive-thru station will be in the lower parking lot, outside the Montana Pavilion. Paperwork and vaccination can all be done from inside your vehicle. Look for BlueCross Blue Shield’s white Care Van.

All participants will need to be registered and screened before being given a seasonal influenza vaccination. Community members are encouraged to participate in this emergency preparedness exercise. If you have questions about the exercise, please call Greg Neill at 651.6407 or Jennifer Staton at 651.6443.